Remember 9/11 at MVVM

TROY — The number of the innocents lost on Sept. 11, 2001, is staggering and includes the deaths of those in the Twin Towers, Pentagon, and on the ground at Shanksville, PA, as well as those aboard flights 11, 77, 93 and 175.

Families were devastated as we fell to our knees, and we continue to mourn these losses.

The Miami Veterans Museum at 2245 South County Road in Troy invites veterans and friends of veterans to come to the museum at 9 a.m. on Sept. 6, for a special program to commemorate that tragic day in American history, now known as Patriots Day.

“All that was recovered were her drivers license and library card,” said John Titus, the speaker for the event, who will be detailing the death of his daughter Alicia and the challenges involved in the family’s process of grieving.

Alicia, 28, was a flight attendant on board United Airlines Flight 175 which crashed into the North Tower at 8:46 a.m. on that day after hijackers had breached the cockpit and murdered pilot Victor Saracini, former U.S. Navy pilot, and co-pilot Michael Horrocks, former U.S. Marine fighter pilot.

Titus will be joined by his wife Bev, Alicia’s mother, for the question-and-answer period which will follow the presentation.

Prior to the presentation by Titus, U.S. Navy Vietnam War veteran guitarist Steve Skinner, vocalist Anita Rowe and bassist Terry Petty will present a 15-minute medley of spiritual/religious music.

Mike Ullery, who has spent 30 years as a photojournalist for area newspapers, and 20 years as the official photographer for the National Aviation Hall of Fame, will play “Taps” to honor all of those who died on 9/11 and to bring peace to those who grieve their passing.

Registration is not required, and guests may come as early as 8:30 a.m. for coffee and pastries, courtesy of Miami County Veterans Services. Follow the MVVM on Facebook.

For more information, call (937) 332-8852 or visit http://Miamivalleyveteransmuseum.org/.