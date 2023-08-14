Prenger supports park renovation

NORTH STAR — Katie DeLand and Deb Seger recently accepted a generous donation for the North Star Community Park Renovation Project from Prenger Financial Services, Inc. DeLand and Seger shared, “We appreciate the commitment of Prenger Financial to our entire community and to assist us in making the North Star Community Park an accessible, inclusive place where people can enjoy a wholesome environment.”

