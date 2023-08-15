Fall sports have begun

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

The weather may be hot and sticky but fall sports season has begun on the golf course! The Varsity Golf teams have held their first matches and are already victorious! Congratulations to Coach Andy Bryant and the girls’ team and Coach Kip Gray and the boys team.

The Versailles Invitational was highly successful for the team of Emma Rogers, Brook Anderson, Kaylee Flatter, Bette Harleman, Adalyn Paul, and Payten Parks winning last week at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.

Soon to follow will be Varsity/JV Football and girls’ volleyball. Season tickets are now being sold at the football field during their scrimmages, or you can call the Athletic Department at the high school for more information (937-692-5174).

On Aug. 26, Arcanum High School will host a WOAC conference-wide Varsity volleyball tournament in the gym. This event is sponsored by Greenville Federal. The JV contest of this same tournament will be held at Franklin-Monroe High School. During the Arcanum tournament, the Athletic Boosters and the Alumni Association are going to again partner and offer for your enjoyment Chick-Fil-A entrees – -they will offer the regular chicken sandwich and the 8-piece nugget box. Watch for more information on the Athletic Booster Facebook page and the Alumni Facebook page.

The Franklin Monroe (FM) Local School District will offer a preschool program during the 2023-24 school year. Junior Jet Academy, the first preschool at FM, will be split up into two classrooms, co-pilots (3 to 4 years old by Aug. 1), and pilots (4 to 5 years old by Aug. 1).

Elementary Principal Megan Linder said the program will allow students to start at FM, as they often go to preschool in another district in the past. The FM Local School District is located at 8591 Oakes Rd., Arcanum, Ohio 45304. Call 937-947-1327 or 937-947-1206 or go online to their website for more information.

School at Arcanum is right around the corner (at least after the Darke County Fair!) A couple of things you need to do if you are a parent of students – check out the calendar of events, there are multiple Open Houses and Orientations. Middle school and High School students can pick up their schedules August 21-24 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the office. Elementary homeroom class assignments are also available beginning August 18th.

The 2023 Harvest Extravaganza is necessary- attend fall event that takes place on a picturesque countryside farm at 5207 Weavers Ft Jefferson Rd Greenville, on Saturday, Sept. 23 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 24 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. This innovative market provides rustic gifts, furniture, and home décor all in one vibrant place with seventy-five carefully selected vendors. Vendors have a lot of vintage styles ranging from farmhouse to industrial and from mid-century to primitive. Handmade goods include jewelry, imaginative home décor, spa-style bath goodies, and candles, as well as, boutique clothing, mums, pumpkins and all things fall and Christmas. Indulge yourself with tasty treats from local food trucks and vendors, including sandwiches, BBQ, wood fired pizza and breadsticks, fried chicken, sweet treats, kettle corn, and baked goods.

The soulful sounds of live bluegrass music will fill the fall air with talented musicians, Tony Hale and Blackwater on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and Justin Hoke and Company on Sunday from Noon to 3 p.m. The Harvest Extravaganza promises to be a memorable experience for all attendees. Whether you are a fall enthusiast, a lover of unique finds, or simply looking for a fun day out, this event offers a delightful blend of entertainment, shopping, and delicious food.

Come out to the country and enjoy an afternoon of shopping and supporting your local community. All parking donations go to Pleasant Hill Church of God.

Whether you are a fair-goer or not, enjoy some of the last beautiful days of the summer and make some memories during these days. The laughter of little children, the delight and pride in the youth’s eyes as they share their projects/livestock, the look of a 2-year-old eating an ice cream cone – that is what it is all about isn’t it? Maybe your favorite is an Old-Fashioned Lemonade or an elephant ear – enjoy and share the fun and laughter!!