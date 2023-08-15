Thousands of veterans to be honored

DAYTON — Saturday, Dec. 16 is National Wreaths Across America Day – when citizens across the country come together to remember our fallen, honor those who serve, and teach younger generations the value of freedom. The courage and sacrifice of our military veterans should never be forgotten.

The Dayton National Cemetery location for Wreaths Across America has set a goal of 60,000 wreaths to be laid at this year’s ceremony. Dayton National Cemetery location is asking for public support and assistance in reaching this goal by sponsoring a remembrance wreath and spreading the word. Wreaths can be sponsored by visiting www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/16716. The sponsored wreaths will be laid at this year’s ceremony on Dec. 16, at noon at Dayton National Cemetery; the public is encouraged to attend.

If you’d like to volunteer for the ceremony at Dayton National Cemetery or as a location coordinator and start a ceremony at a community cemetery near you, visit WreathsAcrossAmerica.org. For more information on how to support the ceremony in Dayton, please contact us at [email protected].