Park rennovation supported by GNB

NORTH STAR — GNB Banking Centers recently made a generous donation to the North Star Community Association (NSCA) for the ongoing park project. “Our community is so thankful to GNB for investing in our future and believing in our vision,” remarked NSCA representative Kevin Selhorst.
GNB is a full-service, independent, community bank with ten locations. They offer deposit and loan products with competitive rates for individuals and businesses, including agri-businesses. GNB employees are hometown people serving hometown people who are committed to the communities they serve and support businesses, schools, organizations, and events in those communities. That commitment is at the forefront of all GNB does.