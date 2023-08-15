Partners in Care plan Gazebo entertainment

GREENVILLE — Partners in Care of Darke County are pleased to announce their Gazebo entertainment at the 2023 Great Darke County Fair. The organization, which includes Res Haven, Brethren Retirement Community, Oakley Place, EverHeart Hospice, JAG Healthcare of Union City, Ayden Health Care, Village Green, Versailles Rehabilitation & Health Care Center and Brookdale Greenville, will sponsor concerts each day of the fair. Performances are from 10;30-11:30 a.m. each day, except Sunday.

Sandy Baker, Oakley Place Community Relations Manager, said, “We help support each other and help support the community.”

Friday, Aug. 18

Nothing Fancy with Roger and Madonna, sponsored by Rest Haven

Saturday, Aug. 19

TBD, sponsored by the Brethren Retirement Community

Monday, Aug. 21

Mora & The Boys, sponsored by Oakley Place/EverHeart Hospice

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Jonah Keen, sponsored by JAG Healthcare of Union City

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Mandy Rismiller, sponsored by Ayden Health Care

Thursday, Aug. 24

Comin Home Jazzy, sponsored by Village Green

Friday, Aug. 25

Ken and Mary Turbo, Accordians Express, sponsored by Versailles Rehabilitation & Health Care Center

Saturday, Aug. 26

Jonah Keen, sponsored by Brookdale Greenville