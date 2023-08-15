Franklin Monroe cuts ribbon on preschool

By Ryan Berry

GREENVILLE — Franklin Monroe School District unveiled its next step in educating local children on Monday, Aug. 14. A ribbon cutting was held to introduce the public to its new preschool.

The Junior Jet Academy will open to children ages 3 to 5 when school begins this fall. In its first year, the academy has already registered approximately 30 children. The district remodeled the cafeteria in the older section of the building to make way for the preschool.

Megan Linder, principal of Franklin Monroe Elementary, said, “I have been here for eight years, this year. Since I’ve been here, we’ve been talking about having a preschool. Obviously, it was many years before me that they’ve always been wanting a preschool. Last year, we started this journey of having a preschool and adding that to our school.”

Superintendent Jeremy Pequignot added, “I think it’s a great thing for Franklin Monroe. As Megan mentioned, for several years now, probably a lot longer than that, there has been a lot of discussion about a preschool.” He said the district has studied the possibility over the past few years and discussed the best way to implement the program.

While remodeling was an important piece to the puzzle, Linder pointed out finding the right staff to lead and teach students was key. They found Karina Robison, a Frankin Monroe graduate, to serve as director and head teacher. They also added a preschool assistant with Brynna Blakeley.

Linder said Robison has done a great job of preparing the space for the kids, which was evident by the number of children playing and getting used to the setting prior to and after the ribbon cutting.

Pequignot believes this will give the district a huge boost moving forward. “There’s such a need for preschool right now. To be able to offer full-day preschool, two days a week, with some options for transportation, I really just think it is going to be a great thing for the community,” he said.

Transportation will be available to students who have a sibling at the school and who can ride the bus with the preschooler.

Not only will the community see the benefit of having a preschool, Pequignot believes it will help the students. He shared that kindergarten teachers will be working hand-in-hand with the preschool teachers to make sure the students are on track to enter kindergarten. He said “All of the staff members are working together to ensure a smooth transition. If there are gaps for students, to close those gaps and get them ready for kindergarten.”

Pequignot added, “It’s so exciting. To give them that jump start and get them ready for kindergarten is huge.”

Linder thanked the board of education, Pequignot, and sponsors for making the program possible. She also thanked the custodians for their assistance in getting the building ready for the preschoolers.

The sponsors that helped launch the Junior Jet Academy are RJ Warner, Tim Booher, Pitsburg Lions Club, GNB Banking Centers, Brumbaugh Construction, Brocious Plumbing and community members.

For more information about the program, contact Franklin Monroe Local School District at 937-947-1327 or 937-947-1206.

