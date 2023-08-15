Curtis and Chrisman had personal bests scores against Butler

GREENVILLE — The Lady Wave girls golf team hosted the Butler Lady Aviators at Turtle Creek Golf Course for a conference match on Aug. 15.

The Lady Wave lost the match 218 – 210. The Lady Wave were led by Sofia Chrisman with a 52, Vera Cox and Leah Curtis both had 54 and Taylor Trissel had a 58. Also playing for the Lady Wave were Callee Moore with a 62 and Kennedy Schoen with a 79.

The Lady Aviators were led by Shelby Drinnon with a 48, Julianna Golde with a 53, Makenzi Kohlrieser with a 54 and Charli Price with a 55. Also playing were Summer D’Angelo with a 59 and Ava Stephens with a 65.

Leah Curtis had a personal nine-hole best with a 54. Sofia Chrisman also had a nine-hole personal be with a 52.