CenterPoint foundation lists grant deadline

​DAYTON — The CenterPoint Energy Foundation is accepting applications for its last grant cycle of 2023 through Aug. 18. The Foundation awards grants to nonprofits in the communities the company serves that support programs focused on the Foundation’s two main areas of giving, Community Vitality and Education. The company prioritizes programs that serve under-resourced populations, advance equity and promote inclusion to help communities thrive.

“The CenterPoint Energy Foundation continues to invest in initiatives that not only improve our stakeholders’ lives today, but also build a strong foundation for tomorrow,” said Amanda Schmitt, CenterPoint Energy Foundation President. “As we strive to fund programs with strong impact and measurable outcomes within our funding priorities, we encourage eligible organizations to apply for a grant during what is the final cycle of funding for 2023.”

CenterPoint Energy’s charitable foundation is funded by shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. The Foundation’s finances are independent and separate from the company and may not be used directly toward energy assistance. For more information visit, CenterPointEnergy.com/Foundation.