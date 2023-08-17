Edison State volleyball season set to begin

PIQUA — Edison State Community College’s volleyball team kicked off the start of the 2023-2024 athletics seasons on Thursday, Aug. 17. The Lady Chargers have worked hard in preparation of the season.

Head Coach Julia Brandewie is leading the Lady Chargers for the seventh season. In addition to her experience as a coach, Brandewie was part of her high school’s Division II State Champion team, competed internationally with Premier Volleyball Academy, and played for Owens Community College and Siena Heights University.

“I’m very excited to start this season, and we’re returning with some really talented players,” Brandewie said. “The team has been in the gym all summer putting in the work and is looking forward to their first match.”

The Lady Chargers return to the court with four sophomores and five incoming freshmen.

“Taylor Lessing was voted setter of the year for the conference last year and has worked incredibly hard all summer. I have high hopes for her this season to repeat receiving that award,” said Brandewie. “We’re also returning with Graceanne Slade, Mackenzie Singer, and Heidi Anderson, all of which are incredible athletes and good leaders to have on the court.”

She added, “I’m excited to see what our incoming freshmen can do. We have two outside hitters, Abigail Jenkins and Brooklyn Bourne, who I believe will be a force to be reckoned with on the court.”

The team will play their first game on Thursday, Aug. 17, when they host Clark State College in a conference matchup. The Lady Chargers will then travel to face Lorain County Community College in a conference matchup on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Joining Brandewie is Sarah Pothast as assistant coach.

Edison State’s volleyball team competes in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference (OCCAC) and as a Division II member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). Visit athletics.edisonohio.edu for the latest news, upcoming games, and complete rosters.