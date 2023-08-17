Greenville Police Blotter

By Meladi Brewer

July 27

TRESPASSING: At 3:15 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 90 block of North Ohio Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. The victim advised her ex husband, Ralph Helmer, had been in the parking lot of her business in his truck recording her on his cell phone and accusing her of having physical relations with a customer. She advised he had sent their 10 year old son into the store recording on a cell phone asking for the customer. Helmer had been warned for trespassing before. Investigation revealed Hemler had been warned in February 2019 for trespassing on the property. Hemler had posted his video on Facebook stating the customer was inside flirting with the victim during work hours, and he did not believe that the said customer should be in the business during work hours flirting with her. You could see him drive around the building to watch the back, and he recorded the male customer leaving the building. Hemler began yelling “there he is” “there is our city worker hard at work using our taxpayer dollars.” He also stated that he had to get his truck and trailer home because he knew that “the cops will be rolling up 11 or 12 deep.” He could be seen driving away stating all the government officials are “shady” in Greenville. Another Facebook live posted by Hemler showed the officer’s cruiser outside of the business while they were there taking the report. Hemler had recorded the officer getting back in the cruiser claiming the officer was upset and would be following him all around town before driving away and talking about how he is being harassed. Hemler’s videos were copied and put into evidence with surveillance video from the business. Officers have not received a call back from Hemler or have made contact with him.

July 28

FORGERY: At 10:10 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West main Street in reference to a forgery. They were advised a check had been fraudulently cashed in the amount of $7,529. The check had originally been addressed and sent to ERTH Systems Shredding for the amount of $390. The name listed on the check is Vladimir Germain with an address of 5000 block of Mitchell Street, Florida. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office in Florida was contacted and made aware of the address and name on the check. It was found that the name was fictitious with the last name being “no name” in Spanish. At this time there is no further follow up possible.

Aug. 1

THEFT: At 11:25 a.m. officers responded to the 500 block of Gray Avenue in reference to a theft complaint. The male complainant stated he called Medicine & More to find out if his mother’s prescription was ready. He said he was informed by the staff that her prescription had already been picked up by Jodie Cummins on July 31. He stated Cummins did not have permission to pick up the pills, and she never delivered them. It was advised Cummins used to be her healthcare aide, but was fired for stealing pills. Cummins was contacted, and she admitted to picking up the pills and knew she had been previously fired. She advised she personally dropped off the prescription to the mother immediately after picking it up. Cummins advised she picked it up because she stilled helped out “here and there” but wouldn’t elaborate. The complainant wrote a written statement and a victim’s right’s form on the mother’s behalf.

Aug. 3

WANTED PERSON: At 9:26 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of East Russ Road in reference to a wanted person. Kevin J. Foster was arrested for failing to appear on an original charge of fictitious plates, as well as a new charge of obstructing official business, a misdemeanor of the second degree.

DISORDERLY: At 8:32 p.m. officers on patrol observed a female stumbling on the sidewalk in the 700 block of Wayne Avenue. The female was identified as Carla Weiser, and she was observed bleeding from her lips and nose. She also had red marks on her neck and legs. Weiser was stumbling and could not stand up straight while talking to officers. It was found she had been arrested the previous night for disorderly conduct by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. She was issued a citation for disorderly conduct, and she was transported to her residence.

Aug. 4

WANTED PERSON: At 7:22 p.m. officers apprehended Shawn Martin at the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street. He had an active warrant for dangerous drugs with no bond. He was transferred to the jail.

Aug. 5

WANTED PERSON: At 2:20 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of West Main Street and apprehended Issac Lane. He had come to the Greenville Police Department to turn himself in for an active warrant in reference to violating a CPO with no bond and must serve 66 days. He was transported to the jail.

Aug. 7

THEFT: Officers were dispatched to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a theft not in progress. Upon arrival, they made contact with a male victim who advised he was out of town and his wife had taken his van to the 200 block of North Ohio Street to get an oil change. He said when he arrived back home he noticed his black Smith and Wesson 9mm M&P Shield was missing. The gun was entered into the system as stolen.

FORGERY: At 1:35 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a theft. The victim stated she received a text from her credit card company notifying her that there were some potential suspicious purchases that had been made on her credit card. She reviewed the statement and did not recognize nor make several of the purchases that had been make on the card. The total of fraudulent charges on her credit card were $6,498.55. All of the fraudulent purchases appear to have been made either online or in different states.

Aug. 8

FORGERY: At 9:42 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Shawnee Street in reference to a report of a forgery. The female complainant advised that she discovered there was a check originally written out to the Versailles Athletic department for a total of $500 that had been altered. The check had been cashed as a Chase Bank in Westerville, Ohio in the amount of $18,500. Through investigation it was found that the original check written had never made it to its intended location in Versailles. It had been altered electronically or by computer with the name Gustavo Hernandez as the recipient. The total amount of the check had also been altered. It had been signed by the recipient before being cashed. The address added to the bottom of the check was written out to a recipient in Florida. It is unknown at this time where the check had been taken from, and the complainant had already made contact to get the missing funds returned to the business. There are currently no further leads.

Aug. 9

WANTED PERSON: At 12:19 p.m. officers assisted with an injury accident in the 1300 block of Sweitzer Street. While investigating the accident, one of the drivers was found to have an active warrant. Katelyn Miller had an active warrant out of Brookville for failing to appear/revocation on the original charge of disorderly conduct with a bond of $5,000. She was transported to Wayne ER by Greenville Rescue due to minor injuries and then was placed under arrest and transported to Brown’s Nursery in Phillipsburg. From there she was released to the Brookville Police Department.

