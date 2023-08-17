Fort GreeneVille DAR to participate at Fair’s Veterans Day

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will be participating at the Great Darke County Fair’s annual Veterans Day event on Wednesday, Aug. 23 inside the grandstands. Before the start of the annual Veterans ceremony, DAR members will be passing out patriotic folding hand fans to spouses and female family members accompanying Veterans and active military while supplies last.

DAR members will be recognizing the significant role spouses and female family members give their Veterans and active military personnel.

“In order to have a strong military, not only on training to ensure readiness; it relies on strong families supporting our fight for freedom. That support is what Veterans rely on even years after active service”, said Debbie Nisonger, Veterans Chapter Committee Co-Chair. She also added that November is National Veterans and Military Families Month.

Fort GreeneVille DAR urges everyone to come support our Veterans and active military at the annual Darke County Fair’s Veterans Day.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR is a Vietnam Commemorative Partner.