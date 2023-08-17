Sign up now for United Way golf outing

VERSAILLES — The 34th annual Live United Golf Outing, sponsored by Whirlpool, will be held Monday, Sept. 11, at Stillwater Valley Golf Club, 9235 Seibt Road, Versailles.

The format is a four-person team handicap scramble. Check-in is at 11 a.m. and the scramble begins at noon.

There will be a hole-in-one contest with a chance to win a car from Dave Knapp and/or $10,000 from Farmers State Bank.

The cost is $500 per team or $125 for an individual. The evnet includes green fees and cart, boxed picnic lunch, buffet dinner, golfer gift, water, pop and snacks on course, and incentives such as pink tee, muligans and pro shot.

For more information or to register, contact Becca Cotterman at the Darke County United Way at 937-546-1272 or email [email protected]