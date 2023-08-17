Hayner’s fall classes begin Sept. 3

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to announce that fall classes will begin Sept. 3. The Hayner Center and the instructors are excited to begin a new season of classes. Fall class topics include: painting, drawing, fiber arts, jewelry making, paper crafts, pottery, dance – including our most popular ballet & ballroom dance classes, yoga, genealogy, computer technology. The Hayner Center also offers several classes just for kids, including Home School Art.

For more information about the fall classes and to register, visit our website at www.troyhayner.org or call the Hayner at (937) 339-0457.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is proudly supported by the citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and generous gifts to the Friends of Hayner.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street, Troy, OH 45373. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Friday & Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Sunday 1–5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, please visit our website at www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.