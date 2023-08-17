Friday Sampler is a Patchwork of Creative Ideas

GREENVILLE — All are invited to The Friday Sampler – A Patchwork of Creative Ideas, on Friday, Aug. 25, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Youth Building at The Great Darke County Fair. This is a free event, open to all community members. This is the 38th year for The Friday Sampler at the Darke County Fair, sponsored by the Darke County Agricultural Society and the OSU Extension, Darke County.

“Preserving Historic Textiles”

Gayle Strege is the curator of The Ohio State University Historic Costume & Textiles Collection, a position she has held since 1996. She has a MA in Museum Studies from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York. In addition to over 20 exhibitions at Ohio State, Ms. Strege’s work experience includes theatrical costuming and museum collections management and exhibition installations at the Chicago History Museum and the Museum of American Textile History in Lowell, MA. Visit the Historic Costume & Textile Collection’s website, http://costume.osu.edu, the blog, Clotheslines at http://u.osu.edu/clotheslines, and the online gallery, http://fashion2fiber.osu.edu for additional information. Ms. Strege will give a presentation about historic wedding dresses through examples in the university’s collection and answer any questions regarding preserving historic textiles and clothing.

“Working with Glass”

Mariah North, owner of Touch of Glass in downtown Greenville, will join us with a demo of stained-glass art, where she plans to cut and solder stained glass, as well as explain how she creates custom orders and items for her shop. North’s stained-glass pieces are inspired by the beauty and bright colors of nature. Take a moment to stop by to experience the intricate and unique details of her craft.

“Food Preservation – YES, You can!”

Methods for canning foods at home have changed greatly since the procedure was first introduced almost two centuries ago. Since then, research has enabled home canners to simplify and safely preserve higher-quality foods. Join Melinda Hill, Family and Consumer Sciences Educator in Wayne County for 35 years, as she shares why canning works and what causes food to spoil, the importance of following directions carefully, and the steps for successful pressure canning.

“The Quilter in Everyone”

Sue Vickroy was born and raised in Bradford and was a 10-year member of the Straight Stitchers 4-H Club. There she learned her love of sewing. As a small child, her quilting grandmother was her inspiration as she listened to stories from quilting ladies who met at the church on Wednesday afternoons. The quilting frame in Grandma’s parlor became one of her favorite places to visit to see the quilts in progress. Now, as a 43-year member of the Towne Squares Quilt Club, she will bring a historical and humorous program regarding her beginning quilt days which made her the avid quilter she is today. Entertaining as a pioneer lady, Elvira Faye Kincaid Thomas, she will share her travels and misadventures as she went to quilt shows in America and Scotland. Sue will bring a trunk show of quilts with stories and quilting techniques from today and the past.

Presentation Schedule:

9-9:15 a.m. – Welcome to the Friday Sampler

9:15-9:30 a.m. – Town Squares Quilt Club

9:30-10:30 a.m. – “Preserving Historic Textiles”

10:45-11:45 a.m. – “Working with Glass”

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. – Lunch

1–2 p.m. – “Food Preservation -YES, You can!”

2:15 – 3:45 p.m. – “The Quilter in Everyone”