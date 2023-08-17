Versailles girls golf picks up second MAC win of the season

BRADFORD — The Versailles Lady Tigers golf team picked up their second MAC win of the season with a 205-228 win over Fort Recovery at Stillwater Valley Golf Course on Aug. 17.

For Versailles, Ella Porter led the team with a 41. Emma Garrison shot a 48. Gabby Dues and Danielle Francis had a 50 and 66. Kara Milligan had a 70 and Kyla Milligan had a 73.

For Fort Recovery, Olivia K led the team with a 52. Eva King had a 57 and Marissa Schoen had a 58. Emma Will had a 61 and Ella Schoen had a 66.

Versailles will travel to Celina Lynx Golf Course next on Aug. 21 to take on Parkway.