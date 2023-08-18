Grant helps chapter give books

VERSAILLES — On Tuesday, Aug. 8, the Versailles FFA and around 40 other organizations/schools were granted grants through the Darke County Foundation. The Versailles FFA was granted $1,200 by the Darke County Foundation.
The Versailles FFA plans to use this grant money to help benefit a new activity the Versailles FFA is conducting in which they’re planning on handing out agriculture based books for children during the local Versailles trick or treating on Oct. 29. The Versailles FFA would like to thank the Darke County Foundation for this grant.