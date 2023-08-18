Eight members earn American Degree

Luthman, Mangen, May, Browder, Bergman, Timmerman, Kaiser, and George to be Awarded American FFA Degree as Members of the Versailles FFA

VERSAILLES — On Friday, Aug. 11, the National FFA Organization announced upcoming American FFA Degree Recipients and the Versailles FFA is proud to have Carter Luthman, Alex Mangen, Lizzy May, Wyatt Browder, Clay Bergman, Cory Timmerman, Caleb Kaiser, and Elise George named as upcoming American FFA Degree recipients. Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. Luthman, Mangen, May, Browder, Bergman, Timmerman, Kaiser, and George will be awarded the American FFA Degree at the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo on Nov. 4. To be eligible, FFA members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they own their own business or hold a professional position as an employee. Recipients must also complete 50 hours community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a long list of FFA and community activities. Less than one percent of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree.

Each recipient of the American FFA Degree will receive a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention. Sponsored by Case IH, Elanco Animal Health, NAU Country Insurance Company, Pepsi Co Inc, RAM Trucks and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing or service programs.