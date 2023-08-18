Spiritual Life Center lists schedule

GREENVILLE — There will be a lot of churches participating this year at the Spiritual Life Center (Ohio Center) at the Darke County Fair. Those stopping by the building are welcome to get a cup of coffee in the morning or some cool water, pick up some information about different local ministries or the host church, leave a prayer request, or just enjoy having a place to sit and relax and maybe eat. The different host churches may have various special things going at the building which is sponsored by the Greater Greenville Ministerial Association (GGMA).

Those churches that are participating include: Friday, Aug. 18, Oakland Church of the Brethren (10 a.m.- 1 p.m.), Greenville Church of the Brethren (1-3 p.m.), Castine Church (3-6 p.m.) and the GGMA (6-8 p.m.). Saturday, Aug. 19, Darke County United Methodist Churches. Sunday, Aug. 20, 10 a.m. Worship at the Gazebo with the Ansonia Church of God, Greenville Church of Christ (2-8 p.m.). Monday, Aug. 21, St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church with St. Denis Roman Catholic Church. Tuesday, Aug. 22, First Presbyterian Church (10 a.m.- 3 p.m.), Community of Faith (3-8 p.m.). Wednesday, Aug. 23, East Zion Church (10 a.m.-3 p.m.), Darke County Anglican Mission (3-8 p.m.). Thursday, Aug. 24, Darke County Lutheran Churches. Friday, Aug. 25, Pitsburg Church of the Brethren (10-11 a.m.), Beechgrove Church of the Brethren (11 a.m.-1 p.m.), East Main Church of Christ (1-8 p.m.).

On that Friday from 1 to 8 p.m., at various times the East Main Church of Christ will be passing out cold water and candy in addition to having the free “Cornhole Challenge” Game where children age 12 years-old and younger can win a prize. The day will wrap up at 7 p.m. with a concert by local, contemporary Christian band “He Knows Our Name”. The band- with Noah McCabe, Nick Combs, Todd Matthew and Jeff Feitshans- consists of some talented musicians with a passion for Christ who share a powerful message through their songs.

Those organizations who will have displays in the Spiritual Life Center include the FISH Choice Pantry, Darke County Youth for Christ, Courtside Ministries, Revive Ohio, the Grace Resurrection Community Center, Community Unity, YMCA and the Pregnancy Help Center.

Any questions about the Spiritual Life Center may be directed to Pastor Doug Klinsing (937-621-1952) or Minister Jim Morehouse (937-547-1557).