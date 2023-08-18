Ansonia Schools will open Aug. 29

ANSONIA — Ansonia Local Schools will begin the 2023-2024 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 29. An open house is scheduled for all students and their parents on Monday, Aug. 28 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The breakfast program will be available the week of Sept. 5. Students will have the opportunity to purchase breakfast before school. The breakfast will cost $1.65 with free/reduced prices available for students who qualify.

The lunch prices will be: $2.65 ($13.25 for a full week) for grades PK – 4; $2.75 ($13.75 for a full week) for grades 5 – 12; $3.15 for adults; $.60 for milk; and $2.05 for Ala Carte Sandwich.

If you have any concerns about what your child purchases on a daily basis or need assistance with the free or reduced-price school meals application, please contact Paula Moody.