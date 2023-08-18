Local Briefs

AELC/Arcanum Elem. Open House

ARCANUM — All parents of a preschool and/or Arcanum Elementary student for the 2023-2024 school year are invited to attend the annual Open House on Aug. 28, 5-6 p.m., at Arcanum-Butler Schools. Students will have the opportunity to meet the teachers, ask questions, and visit classrooms. Parents are also welcome to pay school fees and drop off any school supplies they may have.

Committee discuss drug prevention

GREENVILLE — The Ad Hoc Committee of Greenville City Council (Chairwoman Ely, Vice Chairman Norris, and Member Whitaker) will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., at the Elks Lodge, 214 W. Third St., Greenville. The committee will discuss creating a drug prevention program.

Become friend of DCP

GREENVILLE — Consider becoming a Friend of the Darke County Parks and join others who share in the desire to volunteer to promote and support the Darke County Parks. Join them at their monthly meeting the first Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Shawnee Prairie. Annual dues are $2 for students and $10 for an individual or $15 for a family. Contact the Shawnee Prairie Nature Center to get your membership form. Volunteers do not necessarily have the time, they have the heart. Become a friend.