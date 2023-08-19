Foundation supports park renovation

Pictured are Eric Biggs, distribution committee member; H. B. Hole, president; Deb Seger and Katie DeLand, North Star Community Association; and Jon Richard, distribution committee member.

NORTH STAR — The North Star Community Association recently accepted a generous donation from the Greater Versailles Area Foundation. Katie DeLand and Deb Seger expressed their appreciation by sharing, “We are honored to receive support from the foundation to assist us in reaching our fundraising goal to build accessible facilities in our community park.”

The Greater Versailles Area Foundation was established in 1986 for the benefit of the citizens of the Versailles Exempted Village School District by promoting and supporting charitable, cultural, social, educational and recreational programs, agencies, and institutions serving the citizens of the district.

