Harter named state’s junior fair president

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — GraceLynn Harter admitted she is tired heading into the Great Darke County Fair, but this energetic go-getter as a lot more days at fairs in front of her. Harter recently returned from the Ohio State Fair and is getting ready for the Darke County Fair. Earlier this year, she became Darke County’s first junior fair participant to serve on the state junior fair board. At the recent senior fair board meeting, she announced another first. Harter has been selected to serve as the state’s junior fair board president.

The state’s junior fair board’s members are elected to two-year terms and Harter said she was a little surprised to learn she had been chosen to lead the organization. “I was very surprised. I’m super excited,” she said. “I really enjoyed my experience this year, but it definitely did come as a shock.”

Harter believes she is very fair when dealing with people and said one of her strengths is her ability to get along with people. “The other eight members that I will be working with next year, that will be second year members also, we’re a great group and we work together very well. I think that’s something that will set us apart from other boards in the past.,” she said. “We’re very determined and we have the same goal of serving the fair goers.”

Harter will take over as president this fall and will lead the junior fair through the 2024 Ohio State Fair.

She admits she has grown from being part of the junior fair and the experiences it has allowed her to have. “I really enjoy all of the things I get out of it. When I was younger, I wasn’t necessarily the best public speaker and now I’ll be talking at the opening ceremony of the state fair and the governor’s cabinet meeting which is with the governor and lieutenant governor and general manager of the fair. Just really, the things I get out of it. Being able to inspire people around me. I know that sounds cheesy and I say it all the time, but I definitely grew from all the experiences I’ve had.”

Harter graduated this past spring, but she has goals and plans for her life beyond the Ohio State Fair and the Darke County Fair. She said she plans on attending Wright State University – Lake Campus and will seek a degree in psychology. She then wants to transfer to the Ohio State University to get her doctorate.

Harter currently represents the Horse Department on the Darke County Junior Fair and was first runner-up in the Junior Fair Queen’s contest.

To contact Daily Advocate Editor Ryan Berry, email [email protected]