Lady Jets cruise through season opener for 1-0 start

ARCANUM — The Lady Jets fly into the 2023 season with a 1-0 record after sweeping Belmont, 3-0, on Aug. 19 at home.

Head coach Angie Filbrun said it was great to see the team back onto the floor for a regular season match. She felt the team came out and had a great first game.

“It’s always good to get back on the floor and get into gametime situations. We put ourselves in some good situations and played really well. It’s always fun to have that first win,” Filbrun said.

The serving game helped the Lady Jets tremendously in this one. Players like juniors Layni Ressler and Addie Bauman had stretches where they were able to get Belmont uncomfortable from the start.

Bauman was able to serve for four consecutive points in the first set. Ressler helped start an 8-0 run with her serving at the beginning of the second set.

The team as a whole had a great day behind the line.

“They were able to see the court well and put the ball in play. We had quite a few aces, I haven’t counted them yet. They did a great job today,” Filbrun said.

Franklin Monroe won the first set 25-5 and the second set 25-9. Even when they couldn’t get the ace, the Lady Jets played great defense and got the ball to their hitters with ease.

The third set started out close as it was tied for a few points at the beginning. But, Franklin Monroe got into a rhythm and started to separate themselves from the Lady Bison.

The Lady Jets cruised to a 25-10 third set win to get the sweep to open the season.

The team went into this one just focused on playing their game. Filbrun said it was a good thing to not completely focus on the opponent and to focus on yourself to open the season.

“We were going in blind today. Sometimes, it’s good. You just got to go in and play your game. Might have been a little bit slower, I thought we did a really good job of playing our game, working together as a team and making it work,” Filbrun said.

Franklin Monroe will travel to Dayton Christian on Aug. 21 for their next game. They will then compete in the Greenville Federal Invite at Arcanum on Aug. 26.

