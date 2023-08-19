Greenville boys soccer opens season at home against Milton Union

By Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — The Greenville boys soccer team started the 2023 season at Harmon Field against Milton Union on Aug. 19. The boys lost the game, 10-0 after they were down 7-0 at halftime.

Head coach Ethan Cundiff said the team is working with a new formation that he installed last week. It took some time for the players to get used to the new formation in a game setting.

“We’re a very young team. We switched formations at the beginning of the week. We spent all week with the new formation. Kids came out a little slow,” Cundiff said. “We won the first five minutes. Once we gave up that goal, I don’t know what happened. The energy just shifted.”

Milton Union scored their first goal at the 34-minute mark to get momentum on their side. In the first half, the Bulldogs scored three goals off of corner kicks.

But, the Green Wave came out after halftime and played better. They started to make more runs towards the goal and weren’t playing on their heels.

Cundiff said after their talk at halftime, the team played better and communicated more. Out of the three goals scored by Milton Union, one was off a free kick and one was off a corner kick.

Overall, the Green Wave got settled into their new formation a bit more and played a good second half. The switch was made after the Dixie scrimmage and Cundiff plans to keep it that way for now.

“I had a lot of thought and process after the Dixie scrimmage and I switched formations. This is the best formation for us right now and we’re going to move forward with it,” Cundiff said.

He also said he was proud of his team as the kids gave it their all during the game. They will have another opportunity to grow as a team on Aug. 22 as they take on Tippecanoe on the road.

