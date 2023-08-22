Green Wave golf picks up first win of season over Stebbins

By Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — The Greenville boys golf team picked up their first win of the season with a 170-190 win over Stebbins on Aug. 21 at Turtle Creek Golf Course.

Ethan Sunsdahl led the team with a 37. Aidan Honeyman shot a 42, Bryce Blumenstock shot a 43 and Drew Beisner shot a 48. Carson Good had a 49 and Cole Oswalt had a 53.

The Green Wave will have three straight road matches starting with at Xenia on Aug. 22 then at Sidney on Aug. 23 and at West Carrollton on Aug. 28.

