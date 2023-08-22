Versailles boys golf improves to 2-2 with win over Parkway

By Drew Terhall

BRADFORD — The Versailles boys golf team improved to a 2-2 record and a 2-1 MAC record with a 169-187 win over parkway at Stillwater Valley Golf Course on Aug. 21.

Carson Heitkamp, Brayden Wagner and Gabe White all led the team and the field with a 41. Ethan Phlipot shot a 46, Seth Shafer shot a 47 and Gavin Hecht shot a 54.

This was the lowest team score of the year so far for the Tigers. Head coach Chris Hecht said he would like to see the team stay below 170 for the rest of the year.

