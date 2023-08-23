Edison State grads pass nursing exam

PIQUA — Edison State Community College is proud to announce that 100 percent of spring 2023 nursing graduates passed the National Council Licensing Examination (NCLEX). There were 27 graduates from the nursing program that took the exam, with all 27 earning a passing score on their first attempt.

“We’re so proud of our May 2023 graduating class for achieving a 100 percent pass rate on their NCLEX,” said Jill Bobb, Associate Dean of Nursing & Emergency Medical Services at Edison State. “Congratulations to both faculty and students!”

The exam, developed by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN), is utilized by states and other jurisdictions to determine licensure as a registered nurse, to ensure public protection, and to measure the competencies needed to perform safely and effectively as a newly licensed, entry-level nurse.

The spring 2023 graduates took the new Next Generation NCLEX that launched on April 1.

“The Next Generation NCLEX was designed to better measure nursing candidates’ clinical judgment and decision-making abilities. The design includes innovative item types and took over a decade of research and testing to develop,” Bobb said.

“Our faculty worked hard to prepare students to take the new style of test from their very first nursing course,” she continued. “This was challenging due to the limited number of resources available to support them, but they spent extra time exposing students to the different types of test items and strengthening their clinical reasoning.”

Graduates of the nursing program receive an Associate of Applied Science and are eligible to take the NCLEX for licensure as a registered nurse. Such nurses are prepared to provide direct care to persons with common short- and long-term illnesses.

“I’m forever grateful for choosing to attend Edison State for my nursing education,” said graduate Tyler Gates. “The curriculum and instruction provided ensured I was receiving the best knowledge needed to prepare me to work as a registered nurse. I’m thankful for the instructors and my fellow classmates for getting me to the point of being able to sit for boards and care for patients to the best of my ability.”

Crystal Hammaker, who also graduated from the nursing program in May, added, “Participating in Edison State’s nursing program was one of the most rewarding decisions I’ve ever made in my life. The program challenged and shaped me into becoming a safe and compassionate nurse. The education I received has allowed me to fulfill my dreams of becoming an obstetrics nurse. I’m beyond blessed for the lifelong friends I’ve made in the program, and I’m so thankful for Edison State’s nursing faculty and their endless encouragement and support.”

The program is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) and approved by the Ohio Board of Nursing. The program consists of sequential courses that require five consecutive terms to complete.

For more information about the nursing program, visit www.edisonohio.edu/programs. Applications for the program will next be accepted from December 15, 2023, to January 31, 2024, for students interested in beginning the program in August of 2024.