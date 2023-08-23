Huffman promoted to Greenville Federal bank officer

GREENVILLE — Lyndsay Huffman has been promoted to Bank Officer of Greenville Federal.

Huffman began her banking career with Greenville Federal in 2009. She is a 2006 graduate of Greenville High School and 2010 graduate of Ball State University with a degree in finance, insurance, and risk management.

Huffman started as a teller with Greenville Federal in college; after college graduation she became the assistant manager of Greenville Kroger Banking Center and then moved on to be the manager of that office. In 2014, she took on being a retail loan originator full time. In early 2023, she accepted the position of commercial lender and has been promoted to commercial loan officer.

Huffman lives in Greenville with her husband Matt and two children, Olivia, 5, and Bryce, 1. She currently is a member of Greenville Rotary, a small group at EUM Church, serves on the board of Everheart Hospice, and volunteers with the Arcanum Lions Club. When she is not chasing around two young kids, she loves to bake, read and travel.

Greenville Federal is proud to celebrate our 140th anniversary this year. With over $240 million in assets, Greenville Federal provides a full range of consumer and business financial services throughout several banking facilities located in Darke and Miami Counties, Ohio. Greenville Federal Financial Corporation, holding company of Greenville Federal, is traded under the symbol GVFF.