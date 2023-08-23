Celina Moose Lodge gives to EverHeart

CELINA — The Celina Moose Lodge #1473 recently presented EverHeart Hospice with a check for $2,500. This donation was made possible after the club held its annual Charity Bash, raising $17,667 that it shared among multiple area non-profits. The club noted that choosing EverHeart Hospice as a recipient was easy, as numerous members have had family or friends who have received hospice care.

EverHeart Hospice has been a longstanding non-profit in the community, providing end-of-life care to patients and families for 43 years. With offices in Coldwater and Greenville, their care team travels throughout nine counties in west-central Ohio, providing care where the patient calls home. For more information on what sets EverHeart Hospice apart from other hospices, including their Board-Certified Music Therapists, We Honor Veterans ceremonies, and Legacy Program, visit www.everhearthospice.org or connect directly with a team member at 800-417-7535.