Lady Wave golf gets win over Sidney behind personal best scores

By Drew Terhall

GREENVILLE — The Lady Wave golf team picked up their first win of the season behind some personal best scores from three different golfers at Turtle Creek Golf Course on Aug. 23. Greenville won 204-225 over Sidney.

Sophomore Sofia Chrisman had a nine-hole best of 50. Juniors Leah Curtis had a nine-hole best of 52 and Callee Moore had a nine-hole best of 55. Sophomore Vera Cox led the team with a 47. Freshmen Grace Cook had a 65 and Kennedy Schoen had a 78.

For Sidney, Tatum Werntz led with a 49. Hannah Carlson had a 52, Jolene Smith had a 55 and Roslyn Rotan had a 69. Libby Spangler shot a 73.

Head coach Tracy Haines said she is starting to see the hard work the team has put in at practice through their scores and is happy with the progress they are making.

The team will next take on Piqua on the road on Aug. 24.

