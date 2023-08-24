Edison State’s Drive for Scholarships

TROY — The Edison Foundation at Edison State Community College enjoyed a great day of golf at the scenic Troy Country Club during its 5th Annual Drive for Scholarships event on July 28. The event welcomed 88 participating golfers, as well as volunteers and sponsors, and raised $14,273 for scholarships. This brings the total funds raised through the annual event to $69,814, equating to 69 $1,000 scholarships over the past five years.

All proceeds directly benefit the student scholarship program, which provides Edison State students with the opportunity to attain higher education. Recipients of the scholarship can pursue their educational and career goals with less financial worry.

The TDW Investments team placed first in the scramble, consisting of the following golfers: Tyler White, Brandon Flexenhar, Damen Patel, and Codie Deaton. Placing second was the Waibel Energy Systems team, consisting of Gordon Fairchild, Scott Minnig, Mike Minnig, and Pat McGue. Tying for third place was the Baird Funeral Home team, consisting of Allan Ganley, Bill Groff, Ryan Groff, and Bill Rozell, and the Kathy Lukey/Western Ohio Graphics team, consisting of Ethan Lukey, Bryce Lukey, Tony Cockerham, and Dave Bellish.

In addition to 18 holes of golf, the scramble included lunch, a putting contest, a skins game, and raffle prizes.

Event sponsors included Driver sponsor Credent Wealth Management; Iron sponsor Franklin University; Putter sponsors Koenig Equipment and Park National Bank; Student Scholarship sponsors Bettye and Ray Laughlin and Clark Schaefer Hackett Business Advisors; Hospitality Cart sponsor GNB Banking Centers; Prize sponsor VPP Industries; Tee/Green sponsors Brethren Retirement Community, Brian and Emma Swiger, Bruns Animal Clinic, Bruns General Contracting, Chevrolet of Troy, Crown Equipment Corporation, DH Productions, Ernst Concrete, Fifth Third Bank, Hamler-Gingrich Insurance, Hartzell Propeller, Helman Bros. Body Shop, Homan, Inc., Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance, Koverman Staley Dickerson Insurance–Wayde Davis, Littman Thomas Agency, Inc., Marias Technology, Market Smart Solutions, Mutual Federal, NKTelco, Inc., Oregon Group Architects, Inc., Orbis Corporation, Primary EyeCare Associates, Residence Inn & Fairfield by Marriott–Troy, Scott Family McDonalds, SHP, TDW Investments, Tipp City Schools, Victory Machine & Fab, Wayne HealthCare, and Westerheide Construction; Hole-in-One Challenges sponsor Germain Ford; Golfers Team Picture sponsor Edison State Marketing; and other sponsors: Barclay’s Men’s & Women’s Clothiers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dayton Dragons, Dunham’s Sports, Galbreath Realtors, Greenville Federal, and the Office of Workforce Development & Work-Based Learning.

Committee members for this year’s event included Co-Chairs Gavin Glasscoe, Littman Thomas Agency, Inc., and Matt Verhotz, Park National Bank; Gordon Fairchild, Waibel Energy Systems; Matt Kiehl, Wayne HealthCare; Zach Kiehl, Sentinel; Bruce McKenzie, Edison State; Christina Raterman, Edison State; Chris Spradlin, Edison State; Sharon Thomas, Edison State; and Dr. Rick Hanes, Edison State.

The 6th Annual Drive for Scholarships will be held Friday, July 26, 2024, at the Troy Country Club. For additional information, email [email protected]