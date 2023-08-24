Blood drives planned in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A single blood donation can impact so many lives. Registered donors can help the late summer supply and receive a chance to win a pair of Bengals season tickets by donating at the City of Greenville “Battle of the City Departments” blood drive Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenville Municipal Building, 100 Public Square.

Register to donate and vote for your favorite Greenville City Municipal Department.

A blood drive will also be held at Do Good Restaurant and Ministry Osgood community blood drive Thursday, Aug. 31 from 1-5 p.m. at 25 West Main St., Osgood.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate now through Sept. 3 at any CBC blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a pair of Bengals season tickets. All registered donors also receive the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” t-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.