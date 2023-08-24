Midmark supports N.S. park renovation

NORTH STAR — Katie DeLand, representing the North Star Community Association, recently accepted a generous donation from Mitch Eiting, Midmark Corporation, for the North Star Community Park Renovation Project. “At Midmark, we care for each other, we care for our customers, and we care for our communities. We were happy to make a donation for the local park renovation project to support our local community where several of our teammates and their families reside,” said Eiting, Midmark’s global philanthropic and corporate giving manager. DeLand commented, “The support that Midmark provides the greater Versailles community is remarkable. We are very grateful for their donation to assist in building an accessible, inclusive park in North Star.”

Founded in 1915, Midmark Corporation is the only company transforming healthcare experiences through innovative design within the medical, dental and animal health environments. With more than 2,200 teammates worldwide, Midmark focuses on harmonizing space, technology and workflows, creating a better experience for caregivers and patients at the point of care. The Midmark headquarters and innovation hub are located in Versailles, Ohio, which is also home to the Midmark Experience Center, Design Center, Technology Center and its largest manufacturing facility. Midmark maintains eleven additional locations in the United States, including four innovation hubs, and has subsidiaries in India and Italy.