High school football week two preview

DARKE COUNTY — Week one of the high school football season is now in the books with week two on the horizon. Mostly everyone is starting conference play while a few teams will play at least one more out of conference game.

Here are the previews for each game this week around the county.

Ansonia at Covington:

The Tigers picked up where they left off last season as the team rushed for 274 yards total with 246 of them coming from senior Keegen Weiss. Weiss also had three rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. In the 30-14 win over Riverside, they held the Pirates to 105 yards rushing total. The team had 10 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Ansonia will travel to Covington to take on a young Buccs team. Last week, Covington lost to Arcanum 27-6 at Arcanum. The Buccs gave up 346 yards on the ground in that game.

Arcanum vs Twin Valley South:

The Trojans got off to a hot start last week with a 27-6 win over Covington. As the team rushed for 346 yards, senior Dakota Kendig rushed for 195 yards and scored a touchdown. The defense was able to cause havoc as they forced a fumble and had two interceptions.

Arcanum will jump into conference play hosting Twin Valley South. The Panthers lost their season opener, 37-0, to Carlisle at home. Twin Valley South gave up 171 rushing yards and 159 passing yards. Carlisle only completed six passes in the game. The Panthers will try to rely on their running game to get them going. They ran the ball 24 times last week and attempted only six passes.

Bradford vs Cincinnati Country Day:

The Railroaders earned a 22-0 victory over Middletown Christian last week in their return to the varsity field. The team did have 223 yards of total offense while limiting Middletown Christian to 53 yards of total offense. The defense also had two interceptions as well. On offense, they had three different players score a touchdown.

Bradford will play on their new field for the first time against Cincinnati Country Day. The Nighthawks are coming of a 30-0 win over Summit Country Day. Last season, Cincinnati Country Day was a playoff team and won 10 games. They were primarily a running team last season.

Greenville vs Troy:

The Green Wave will look to bounce back from their 45-7 loss to Eaton last week. The team gave up 251 yards on the ground and 191 yards through the air. But, the Green Wave did have 223 yards rushing themselves. Senior Evan Manix had 117 yards on the ground and senior Trey Bryant had 89 yards.

Troy is coming in after a 53-6 win over Dunbar on the road. Troy outgained Dunbar, 412-67. Troy senior Jahari Ward had 183 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns. Senior Johnathan Dilbone had 108 yards receiving on three receptions. Troy scored seven rushing touchdowns in the game. On defense, Troy had two interceptions and five sacks.

Mississinawa Valley at Dixie:

The Blackhawks dropped their week one game to a playoff team in Waynesfield Goshen, 42-0. The team was held to 68 yards of offense. Despite the score, the defense was able to rack up six sacks and 12 tackles for loss. Senior Anthony Ibarra had 16 total tackles.

They will travel to Dixie who is coming off a 73-0 win over Irvington Prep Academy. Dixie rushed for 405 yards and averaged 17.6 yards a carry as a team. Junior Justin Melton had 109 rushing yards and three touchdowns on six carries. The defense forced four fumbles and had three interceptions.

Tri-Village at Preble Shawnee:

The Patriots started the season scoring 41 points in the first half with a 41-6 win over Troy Christian. Senior Braden Keating went 12/12 with 238 passing yards and passed for four touchdowns. Senior Reed Wehr had 40 yards rushing on eight carries and a touchdown. Senior Tanner Printz had six receptions for 155 yards and three touchdowns. The defense forced three fumbles.

Preble Shawnee is coming off a 33-13 loss to Madison. The Arrows went pass heavy as they had 34 pass attempts versus having 20 rush attempts. The Arrows did force three fumbles and had nine tackles for loss against Madison. This game has helped decide who wins the WOAC. In 2021, Preble Shawnee defeated Tri-Village and went undefeated in conference play for the WOAC title. In 2022, Preble Shawnee defeated Tri-Village for the Patriots’ lone WOAC loss. The Patriots won a share of the WOAC title with Ansonia. In the last two seasons, Tri-Village only lost two conference games. Both have been to Preble Shawnee.

Versailles at Fort Loramie:

The Tigers opened the season with a 26-0 shutout win over Celina. Senior quarterback Michael Osborne passed for 119 yards and led the team in rushing with 57 yards. Osborne had two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

Fort Loramie is coming off a 41-28 loss to Minster last week. The Redskins lost 12 seniors last season and are looking to find their footing. Minster had over 400 yards of offense. Last season, Fort Loramie kept it close at Versailles. The Tigers came away with a 26-21 win.

