Green Wave golf wins three straight matches during the week

GREENVILLE — The Greenville boys golf team swept all three matches this week. After a 170-190 win over Stebbins on Aug. 21, the Green Wave won 174-194 over Xenia and 173-178 over Sidney.

On Aug. 22 against Xenia, Ethan Sunsdahl was the medalist with a 42. Aaron Lavy posted a 43, Aidan Honeyman a 44 and Will Gettinger a 45. Other two who played were Drew Beisner with a 47 and Bryce Blumenstock with a 48.

Against Sidney in a non-league match on Aug. 23, Ethan Sunsdahl once again was the medalist with a 39. Cole Oswalt shot a 44 and both Aidan Honeyman and Aaron Lavy shot 45. Also playing was Bryce Blumenstock with a 51 and Will Gettinger with a 52.

With the three wins this week, the Wave’s record is now 3-3 and 2-3 in the MVL.