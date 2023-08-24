DCRW Club hosts Thaeler

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC) is hosting featured speaker Congressman Warren Davidson’s District Director Ben Thaeler, at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Double M Diner, 537 South Broadway Street – Suite #104 (enter from East 5th Street), Greenville.

“Director Thaeler will provide an update on business before the U. S. House of Representatives and also share current legislative updates from Congressman Davidson’s office. I would encourage each of you to attend and bring a friend. The Double M has been most gracious in hosting our meetings with great food and beautiful décor.” said Robyn Whitaker, DCRWC president.

The program is free and does not require reservations. Double M Diner will be offering full menu items for sale beginning at 6 p.m.

DCRWC is a local political group open to all Republicans. It was founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Robyn Whitaker at: [email protected].