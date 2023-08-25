Bradford Library announces events

BRADFORD — After a fun filled summer, they are pleased to announce the winners of our Summer Reading Program. The adult winner was Teresa Sargent and the student winner was Kenan Adkins. Thanks to our generous sponsors: Stoker Fraley Funeral Homes, New Tech Plastics, Poeppelman Materials, Greenville National Bank, Covington Savings and Loan, Production Paint Finishers, Troy Walmart, Dick Lavy Trucking, Littman Thomas Insurance, Clark’s Pizza, Stillwater Beach Campground, and Bradford Community Club. They would also like to thank Miami County Parks and Darke County Parks for their great free programs and to the Village of Bradford for all their help setting up for many of the events this year. The theme of “All Together Now” truly came to life for them. They are looking forward to next summer and hope you can join them.

September is just around the corner and they have a month filled with activity for all ages.

Sept. 9 – Logan Harrison will be displaying his Thomas the Train model set in the Community Room from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. during the Railroad Heritage Days Festival. All are welcome to come see this impressive collection. They will also have their History Room open with railroad photos to look through. Come take a walk through time with their collection of photographs and artifacts.

Preschool Storyhour with Miss Candice will return Sept. 12 from 11 a.m.-noon for children 3-5 years old. Candice focusses on Kindergarten readiness with a variety of activities each week that include stories, crafts, large muscle activities, patterns, sequencing, cutting skills, just to name a few. This session will be held Sept. 12, 19, 26 and Oct. 3, 17, and 24. Registration is required and space is limited. Sign-ups are available Friday, Aug. 26.

Senior Citizens will be playing cards on Thursday, Sept. 14 and 28 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Join this lively group for some friendly competition and conversation. They are always looking for more players.

The “Just Glue It” craft will be on Sept. 19 from 6:30-8 p.m. They will be making a Fall Gnome Door Hanger. Cost will be $5 per person and space is limited to 25 participants. Registrations are required to attend, starting Sept. 1. Stop by or call to reserve your spot.

BINGO will return on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Participants are welcome to bring along a prize to share valued at $5 or less if they wish. BINGO is free to play and everyone goes home a winner. Sign-ups are not required. Thank you to the Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for providing snacks for participants.

They welcome the community to come visit their Innovation Station where you can learn to sew, knit, do leatherworking, woodcarving, flower arrangements and paper crafting. You can even transfer your VHS tapes to DVD. Use of the space is free….you only pay a nominal cost for materials or you may bring your own. They are happy to add a Cricut Maker to their inventory thanks to a generous gift from the family of Roger Looker in his memory.

The library will be closed on Sept. 2 and 4 for Labor Day weekend.

As always, please call 937-448-2612 if you have questions or would like to register for any of their events.