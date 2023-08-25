DCCA annual meeting set

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Center for the Arts will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m., in the Reference Room on the second floor of the Greenville Public Library, 126 W. Fourth St., Greenville. All DCCA members are invited to attend. The agenda includes election of officers and trustees and reports from the last fiscal year. Immediately following the annual meeting, the board of trustees will convene for their regular monthly meeting.

Darke County Center for the Arts encourages cultural enrichment in the community by presenting high quality professional performing and fine artists. In addition to offering an Artists Series and a three-performance Family Theatre Series at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall, DCCA presents Special Performances, a Coffee House Series at local venues, and Arts In Education outreach programming which brings professional performers to inspire creativity in the students of all Darke County Public and Greenville City Schools. Additionally, a summer theater residency is offered for local youth as well as FUNdraising events throughout the year and Make Music Darke County as part of the world wide musical celebration on June 21st, the first day of summer. DCCA also oversees the Anna Bier Gallery located in Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall and recently created the Darke County Art Trail celebrating public art in our community and bringing new public art installations and opportunities across Darke county.

Darke County Center for the Arts is also committed to the preservation of Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall and welcomes all patrons regardless of race, color, religion, socioeconomic background, or physical impairment. The beautifully restored, historic Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall offers an access ramp, handicapped-accessible restrooms, and accommodations for wheelchairs, as well as maneuverable space in halls, aisles, and the Anna Bier Gallery. The elevator uses Braille as well as traditional lettering, and upon request, hearing aid devices are available, for the hearing impaired. Also, interpretive signers are provided upon request for all performances. DCCA is committed to making the arts accessible to all and will do its utmost to accommodate special needs.

For more information on the Darke County Center for the Arts contact our office on the third floor of the Greenville Public Library, (937) 547-0908 or visit DarkeCountyArts.org.