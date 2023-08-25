Sunshine 5K is Sept. 16 in Greenville Park

GREENVILLE — Join the Darke County Foundation for its annual Sunshine 5K Run/Walk in Greenville City Park on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 8:30 a.m. New this year is a shorter one-mile option. Registration for either course is $18 and includes a long-sleeve dry-fit shirt, homemade cookies, fruit and drinks, many quality door prizes, and age-group awards (5K only). Register at www.darkecountyfoundation.org.

5K participants will enjoy a scenic course that winds through Greenville Park and over the iconic swinging bridge.

Early entry fee is $18 (all ages) until Sept. 7. After Sept. 7, entry fee is $25 (limited shirts available). Age 14 and under may register for $5 (no shirt). Free kids 400-meter fun run is at 8:15 a.m.

Proceeds from the Sunshine 5K benefit these local non-profit organizations: AddieGirl for Cancer Association of Darke County, DeColores Montessori School, Edison Foundation, Final Bow Center for Children’s Performing Arts, Lifewise Academy Greenville, and Y.O.L.O. of Darke County.

The leading sponsor is Reid Health, and other major sponsors are Walgreens, Wayne HealthCare, Family Health, and the Daily Advocate/Early Bird.

For more information, call (937) 548-4673 or e-mail [email protected].