Campus Notes

Rhodes State College Dean’s List

LIMA – Rhodes State College is pleased to announce the 2023 Summer Semester Dean’s List of those earning a 3.50 and above grade point average. Locally, Katherine Elizabeth Werts, of Union City earned the honor.

Carman receives Pioneer Award

BATON ROUGE, LA — Grace Carman of Versailles, was recently awarded a Pioneer Award worth $1,000 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi – the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Carman is one of 50 students nationwide to receive the award. The Pioneer Awards, in its inaugural year, are designed to encourage and reward undergraduate members for developing the research, engagement and leadership skills necessary to become a successful scholar. Carman was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2023 at Ball State University.

The selection process for a Pioneer Award is based on the applicant’s academic achievement, honors and awards, relevant research experience, service and leadership experience, on and off campus, a personal statement and letter of recommendation.