Red Cross urgently needs volunteers

DAYTON — From helping people affected by disasters, like home fires and floods, to supporting the collection of lifesaving blood, Red Cross volunteers play a vital role in carrying out their mission. The Central & Southern Ohio Region of the American Red Cross will virtual sessions designed to provide information on the critical need for volunteers here in the community.

Anyone interested seeking more information about becoming a Red Cross volunteer can sign up for an information session at: https://www.redcross.org/local/ohio/central-and-southernohio/volunteer.html

The next sessions will be Wednesday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.

Ninety percent of the Red Cross workforce is made up of volunteers! While volunteers with all skill sets are being sought, currently the Central & Southern Ohio Region has the highest need for volunteers in these areas:

• Disaster Action Team Specialist – Be part of a team that helps people in our local communities who are forced from their homes due to fires, storms, and other disasters

• Blood Donor Ambassador – Engage with blood donors by greeting, registering, answering questions, providing information, and supporting them through the donation to the recovery process

• Blood Transportation Specialist – Be the critical link between blood donors and blood recipients by delivering blood, platelets, or other blood products to a hospital

• Disaster Health Services & Mental Health Services – Provide assistance and healthcare to shelter residents as needed and serve as a member of a temporary work unit on a disaster relief operation to provide disaster mental health support to individuals and families who have been impacted by a disaster

• Disaster Action Team Duty Officer – Ensure the timely activation and monitoring of local and regional disaster responses The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters every year. Large disasters like hurricanes, floods and wildfires are increasing in frequency and intensity. The Red Cross also needs volunteers who are willing to deploy to large scale national disasters.

Whether a prospective volunteer has an interest in traveling across country, or helping those in need here in our community, there is a role that needs to be filled. Committed and compassionate volunteers are the heart and soul of the American Red Cross.

Prospective volunteers seeking more information can email: [email protected].