UC man arrested after pursuit

ST. MARYS — On Aug. 27, at approximately 2:22 a.m., the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office and numerous other agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit. It was also learned that the occupants were possibly in possession of a ﬁrearm and holding one of the passenger’s hostage, at gun point.

The suspect vehicle came to a stop in the parking lot of Superior Federal Credit Union in St. Marys. After several hours, the units on scene were able to talk the occupants to exit the vehicle peacefully and were then taken into custody. The two occupants were later transported to the Auglaize County Correctional Center.

Taken into custody were: Jason A. Gerstner, 44, of Union City, Ind. is charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Failure to Comply

David W. Atkinson, 31, of Winchester, Ind. is charged with Receiving Stolen Property and Failure to Comply.

Multiple agencies assisted in this incident which remains under investigation. Auglaize Sheriff’s Office reported they can make no further comment at this time.