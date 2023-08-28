Tri-Village gets key win over Preble Shawnee; week two football update

By Drew Terhall

DARKE COUNTY — Week two is now in the books as most teams around the area started conference play. Some teams are off to a hot start while some made history already. Here are the scores and stats from the Aug. 25 game.

Ansonia 56 (2-0) at Covington 0 (0-2)

The Tigers rolled through the Buccs on the road to jump out to another 2-0 start. Senior Keegen Weiss had two touchdowns on 12 carries for 90 yards. Weiss also had two sacks on defense. Freshman Jacob Schmitmeyer had two rushing touchdowns. Senior Garrett Stammen and freshman Cade Shellhaas each had a rushing touchdown as well. Senior Nick Burns made most of his pass attempt going 1/1 for 65 yards and a touchdown. Senior Trevor Hemmerich was on the receiving end of the touchdown. The defense as a whole had three forced fumble and three interceptions. Senior Wyatt Spencer had a 55-yard pick six. Ansonia will host Dixie for their first WOAC matchup of the season on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

Arcanum 13 (1-1, 0-1) vs Twin Valley South 42 (1-1, 1-0)

After a scoreless first quarter, the Panthers jumped out to a 13-0 lead in the second quarter and never gave up. For Twin Valley South, senior Brayden Koeller had 208 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Senior Cais Kingsley had 148 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. Senior Dakota Kendig had 19 carries and 116 yards on the ground for the Trojans. Senior Devin Craport had 12 carries and 71 yards for a touchdown. Truman Knaus also had a rushing touchdown. Senior Tristan Keckler had an interception in the game. Arcanum will travel to Mississinawa Valley next on Sept. 1 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Bradford 6 (1-1) vs Cincinnati Country Day 33 (2-0)

The Railroaders were unable to get the win on their first game on their new field. The Nighthawks raced out to a 13-0 lead in the first quarter and never gave up the lead.

Bradford was able to move the ball most of the games, but couldn’t find a way into the endzone. Head coach Nick Bandstra said he is proud of his kids efforts as they had players step up after they dealt with some injuries throughout the game. It was just an inconsistent game from Bradford, something that comes with being an inexperience team.

“I told our kids this week this is one of the best three teams we’re going to see all year. They’re here to play and we saw that on film. I’m glad that we fought, but we have to execute and be consistent,” Bandstra said.

Bandstra also said he liked how his team ended the game. Senior Trey Schmelzer had a 75-yard touchdown as time expired. Schmelzer finished with 135 yards on 12 carries. Senior Tucker Miller had 106 yards rushing. Miller forced a fumble and senior Landon Wills recovered. Senior Hudson Hill also had an interception. Bradford will travel to New Miami on Sept. 1 next for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Greenville 0 (0-2, 0-1) vs Troy 58 (2-0, 1-0)

The Green Wave dropped thier conference opener to Troy. Greenville had four turnovers in the game, two of them was returned for a touchdown. Troy senior Jahari Ward had 57 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. Greenville seniors Brayden Drees and Nathan Shaffer had 42 and 33 yards on the ground respectively. Senior Deakon Truesdell had a forced fumble and senior Jack Royer recovered it. Greenville will travel to Tippecanoe next on Sept. 1 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Mississinawa Valley 27 (0-2, 0-1) at Dixie 35 (2-0, 1-0)

The Blackhawks couldn’t get the win in their WOAC opener on the road to the Greyhounds. For Dixie, sophomore Aiden Martin went 7 for 8 with 155 yards and four touchdowns. Dixie junior Alex Bess had four catches for 114 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Dylan Wehrkamp did all he could for the Blackhawks. He went 5 for 8 with 102 yards and a touchdown. He also had 205 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Senior Anthony Ibarra had 14 carries and 105 yards and a touchdown. Junior Leland Kauffam had the touchdown reception. Wehrkamp and senior Brandon Pisano both recovered a fumble. As a team, Mississinawa Valley had nine tackles for loss. They will host Arcanum on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

Tri-Village 48 (2-0, 1-0) at Preble Shawnee 14 (0-2, 0-1)

For the first time in program history, the Patriots defeated Preble Shawnee in football. After losing to the Arrows the past two years, this senior class was ready to get their revenge. Head coach Matt Hopkins said they remembered what happened last year and it has stuck with them.

“They knew what’s on the line. You could tell wanted it from the last two years. We felt from last year, Shawnee capitalized on a lot of our mistakes. We had six turnovers. They took one from us and we were disappointed with ourselves all year long about it,” Hopkins said.

Sophomore Noah Finkbine got the scoring started with a five-yard touchdown. Once Preble Shawnee took the lead, senior Reed Wehr made sure they never got it back. He had touchdown runs of 60, 62, 52 and 42 yards throughout the game. Senior Braden Keating had 203 yards passing and two touchdowns. One was to Wehr for 47 yards and one was to senior Tanner Printz for 42 yards. Wehr finished with 302 yards rushing and Printz finished with 100 yards receiving. On defense, they had 4.5 sacks with senior Jayden Hollinger having three of them himself. They also had 12.5 tackles for loss. Tri-Village will travel to Twin Valley South next on Sept. 1 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Versailles 35 (2-0) at Fort Loramie 0 (0-2)

The Tigers get back to back shutout wins to start the season as they cruise to the win at Fort Loramie. Senior Michael Osborne had 96 yards passing on six completions with two touchdowns. Osborne also led the team in rushing with 69 yards and a touchdown. Senior Joel Gehret and junior Ross Francis both had a rushing touchdown. Senior AJ Griesdorn and junior Jace Watren both had a receiving touchdown. Francis had an interception and senior Dominic Meyer had a fumble recovery. Versailles will open MAC play at St. John’s on Sept. 1 with a 7 p.m. kickoff.

