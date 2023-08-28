Greenville girls soccer ties Indian Lake on the road

LEWISTOWN — The Lady Wave girls soccer team traveled to Indian Lake to take on the 2-0 Indians. The much improved Indians came out aggressive and opened the scoring early in the first half. The Lady Wave took a few minutes to settle back into play after the Indians goal. Sophomore Jayda Lyons delivered a perfect pass to freshman Sami Elam to level the scoring at 1-1, prior to the first half ending. Both teams came out aggressive in the second half. The Lady Wave out possessed the ball in the second half and had many scoring chances, but could not put the ball into the net. With sophomore Rachael Wright playing another fantastic game in goal, the game ended 1-1. Wright had 19 saves in the game.

The Lady Wave travel to Butler on Aug. 30 to take on the Lady Aviators.