United Way’s Stuff A Bus a success

GREENVILLE — The Darke County United Way recently concluded its Stuff A Bus School Supply Drive. On behalf of the staff and Board of Directors, they would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Darke County community for its support of this effort.

“In 2022, we collected a little over $10,000 worth of school supplies. Our goal for 2023 was to collect $10,000 in supplies to give our community’s children the tools to succeed and learn,” stated Darke County United Way Executive Director Becca Cotterman. “School supplies and fees are a financial hardship for many families throughout Darke County. It was crucial that we collect as much as possible this year for our local students. We are happy to announce that we collected almost $10,000 worth of school supplies this year, which was over 5,000 items collected. We are so grateful for everyone who helped us. We couldn’t have done it without you!”

Students from the Blue Angels 4-H group spent nearly three hours sorting, counting, and then dividing the school supplies.

Stuff A Bus benefits children in the following school districts: Ansonia, Arcanum, Bradford, Franklin Monroe, Greenville, Mississinawa Valley, Tri Village, Versailles, and Anthony Wayne. Each school district has received almost $1,000 worth of school supplies for their students.

For those who would still like to donate, they encourage you to donate to your local school district directly.

The Darke County United Way fights for the health, education, and stability of every person in our community. For more information, contact the Darke County United Way at 937-547-1272 or [email protected].