Edison State hosts disc golf tourney

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will host a Bring-Your-Own-Partner (BYOP) Disc Golf Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 30, as part of its 50th Anniversary celebrations. The event will be held on the Duke Foundation Disc Golf Course at Edison State’s Piqua Campus.

Event check-in will begin at 8 a.m., with the first round of disc golf beginning at 9 a.m. The first round will be followed by a break for lunch, with a second round of disc golf beginning around 1 p.m.

Fees are $50 per two-person team. Side games include closest to pin (one per round), longest drive (one per round), and ace fund ($5 entry). Mulligans can be purchased with cash the day of the tournament (six for $5 per person), are used for both rounds, and must be purchased before the tournament begins.

Player’s Packs will be provided and include items such as a stamped mini, t-shirt, bag pin, and towel. Pro divisions will have a cash payout, and amateur divisions will be paid out in Hazy Bucks. Participants can also enjoy a food truck(s) at the course in the morning and afternoon.

For more information and to register, visit www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments.