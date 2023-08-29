EverHeart Hospice volunteers

CELINA — The team from EverHeart Hospice volunteered during Senior Day at the Mercer County Fair. The day included a free lunch, games, and door prizes. Seniors also enjoyed dilly bars that were donated by the Celina Dairy Queen. “It was such a pleasure to work alongside the staff at Mercer County Council on Aging and work together with other organizations from the community to provide the seniors of Mercer County with a day of fun at the fair,” shared Megan Campbell, Community Outreach Specialist at EverHeart Hospice. “My favorite part was seeing the beaming faces on the King and Queen when they were crowned.”

The Senior Day activities at the fair are organized by the Mercer County Council on Aging (MCCOA). According to Tash Schulze, Activities Coordinator at MCCOA, 400 meals were passed out, as well as 93 door prizes and 16 trivia prizes.

“I am extremely grateful for all the generous donations we received from local community businesses that went towards prizes and giveaways. They really showed up to support our seniors, and it was much appreciated,” shared Campbell. EverHeart Hospice has been a local, community-based Hospice and Palliative Care provider since 1981. To learn more about Music Therapy, Veteran’s Ceremonies, and the Legacy programs that set EverHeart Hospice apart, visit their website at everhearthospice.org or call 800-417-7535.