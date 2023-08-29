New Trojan family staff

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

Welcome to the newest Trojan Family Staff Members at Arcanum Schools. Joining the staff for the 2023-2024 school year are: Liz Watren – 6th grade ELA, Charity Wright – 7/8 ELA, Jennifer Arling – HS ELA, Gene Peters – Bus Driver, Jessica Berry – MS/HS Music & Asst. Band, Jill Etherington – EL Special Education Aide, Diane Gray – EL Reading Intervention Coach, Josh Gilmore – HS Special Education Aide, and Ty Cates – HS Principal. Welcome to our community and our schools. We look forward to the positive impact you will have on our students.

On Sept. 16, at 10 a.m., the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society invites you to join them for a trip down memory lane through Pitsburg, Ohio. Annette Stewart will be using photos, memories and stories along with special guests as we recapture the village of a special place in our hearts called ‘Pitsburg’. If you lived there or have a story to tell, please attend and share with them! AWTHS is located at 000 West George Street, Arcanum, Ohio.

Blessed with a new grandbaby – Congratulations to rural-Arcanum residents Rick and Cindy Nealeigh! They have a new granddaughter who was born in Washington State. Little Finley Magnolia Walsh was born to their daughter, Elissa and son-in-law, Averey Walsh on August 19, 2023, weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and measuring 19 3/4” long.

Former resident, Ralph Ritz celebrated a huge milestone last week at the Darke County Fair. Ralph began showing cattle back in 1952 and 2023 was no exception, he completed his 70th year. His family and friends celebrated with not only one cake but two cakes in the Cow Palace on Sunday, August 21st. Ralph was surprised and honored by his family with a slideshow and some balloons! Congratulations, Ralph.

Local businessman, Gregg Brown is celebrating 50 years of business with Abbottsville Monuments. His parents, Ralph and Joan Brown founded the business in 1973; today, in 2023, Brown is proud to say his own son, Brent Brown has also taken an interest in the business as well. The business covers approximately nine counties making monuments and capturing snapshots of a person’s life. Brown stated, “We are known for our specialty monuments, they are monuments that tell a story, which is kind of my thing.” This writer can personally attest to the creativity and finesse with which Gregg works on specialty monuments; he helped me design and bring to fruition my late husband’s gravestone at Ithaca Cemetery.

The 3rd Annual Purple Heart Ceremony will be held on Sept. 14, 2023. The event will lead off with a Golf Cart Parade at 6 p.m. (Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Family Dollar parking lot.) A Purple Heart Induction Ceremony will commence at 7 p.m. in Veteran’s Park (located near 123 W. George Street). Following the VFW will have dinner options for purchase from 6 to 7 p.m. at Veteran’s Park. If there is anyone interested in sponsoring a Purple Heart Recipient on their cart, please contact Julie Miller at the Village Administration Office, 937-692-8500. The motto for the event is to honor our present, remember our past, and preserve our legacy.

Rural Arcanum resident, Randy Stites is often seen riding his 1910 Single Engine Indian motorcycle around Arcanum and Darke County. Stites, a 35-year Arcanum resident, originally from Belmont, Ohio found a gentleman in Hanover, PA to build the replica 1910 Indian motorcycle for him. “I found a guy on the internet in Pennsylvania, and he built it for me,” Stites said. “I went to Pennsylvania and picked it up in a truck.” Stites has made the 481-mile one way trip to Hanover twice where he had the motorcycle built. “Way on the other side of Pennsylvania,” he stated. An original vintage 1910 Indian can bring anywhere from $150,000 – $300,000 according to Stites.

I got the cheap model and I’m not afraid to ride it,” he stated. “That’s the fun part.” The 1910s were an era of technological innovations and advancements for Indian Motorcycle, including a leaf-spring front fork, automatic oil pump, 2-speed transmission, floorboards, starter hand cranks, a swing arm rear suspension design, the first electric start on a motorcycle, electric lights, the legendary 1000cc Powerplus engine, and the Indian Motorcycle script logo. “It goes 25-30 MPH easy but not with me on it,” Stites said with a chuckle. “I just rode it eight miles to get here (Arcanum). It’s a blast – runs well.”

“A golden afternoon of August: every breath from the hills so full of life that it seemed whoever respired it, though dying, might revive.” ~ Emily Brontë

“August rain—the best of the summer gone, and the new fall not yet born. The odd uneven time.” ~Sylvia Plath