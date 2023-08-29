Junior Fair Livestock Buyers Breakfast

GREENVILLE — On Saturday, Sept. 9, the Darke County Junior Fairboard and Darke County Sale Committee is sponsoring a first time ever Jr. Fair Buyer Appreciation Breakfast. The breakfast is free for all Darke County Jr. Fair buyers and their families to attend on Sept 9, 8-10 a.m., in the Youth Building of the Darke County Fair.

The breakfast will include made to order omelets with the fixings, fruit, yogurt, assorted donuts and cinnamon rolls and drinks. Please feel free to come anytime between 8 and 10 a.m. Please RSVP by Sept. 1 to Dena Wuebker at 937-423-2369 or email [email protected], or email [email protected] or call Linda Fourman at 937-564-1262, Vickie Wilcox at 937-423-2700 or Becky King at 937-423-0080. Please make plans to attend the inaugural Darke County Junior Fair Buyer Appreciation Luncheon.

In addition if you have not picked up your buyer supporter sign please stop in the Senior Fair office to obtain a sign and proudly display.